Welwyn Garden City school closed due to gas leak
PUBLISHED: 10:07 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 13 February 2020
Archant
A Welwyn Garden City primary school has closed for the day due to a reported gas leak.
Swallow Dell Primary and Nursery's KS2 building (Sweet Briar) is closed for children in Years 3 to 6 until further notice.
An alert was sent from Hertfordshire County Council's school closure notification system shortly before 9am.
It added: "Lowerfield will remain open for children in nursery through to Year 2 so those children must come to school in those years.
"Children must bring a packed lunch if possible as no hot lunches can be provided."