Welwyn's spirit of the community put forward for WHT Community Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:53 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 29 May 2019

Stuart Carnegie can not believe he was nominated. Picture: Stuart Carnegie.

A Welwyn man who aims to bring the village together has been nominated in the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards 2019.

Stuart Carnegie, who helps runs the Welwyn Village News Facebook page, was put forward in the Service to the Community category by Caroline Reed for his tireless efforts to support his community.

"Stuart goes above and beyond in the village," Caroline said.

"He has been running litter collection events, organised a street party in the village for Harry and Megan's wedding, put up Welwyn's Christmas lights and even dressed as Father Christmas one year.

"There are probably more he does in the community that I have missed off!"

Stuart says he does "these things to get a warm fuzzy feeling out of seeing joy from others".

He added: "My father did a lot for the community and it is nice to try and emulate him."

If you know another person who you feel deserves a 'Service to the Community' award, nominate them now visiting whtcommunity

awards.co.uk/enter-online and filling out the online form.

Nominations are open for all categories in the WHT Community Awards, which are an opportunity to recognise unsung heroes and celebrate the best of community spirit, personal achievements and inspirational stories.

Categories include Role Model of the Year, Parent in a Million, Valiant Volunteer, Carer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Service to the Community, Good Neighbour Award, School of the Year, Charity Champion and Young Achiever.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, June 14.

Remember to provide as much information as you can, as this will help the judges to assess all of the nominations.

Finalists for this year's awards will be invited to join the WHT for an evening of celebration at Oaklands College on the WGC campus on Friday, July 19.

Our awards are being held in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws, Oaklands College, B&M Care's, St Andrews Care Home, eatlunch and the Welwyn Hatfield Chamber of Commerce.

For more on the awards, and to nominate, visit whtcommunityawards.co.uk.

