Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Following a confirmed case of coronavirus at Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City, all its Year 8 students have been told to self-isolate.

The group were told not to come into school today and will now all have to study from home until they can return on September 22 – 14 days after the confirmed case.

In a letter sent out to parents headteacher Merry John said: “I know that you may find this concerning, but I am continuing to monitor the situation and working closely with Public Health England.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.”

Speaking to this paper Mrs John added: “I feel very reassured with the support and guidance that I received from Public Health England.

“We continue to ensure that we follow all government guidance and have the students and staff at the heart of all decisions we make here at Stanborough School.”