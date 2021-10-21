News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stanborough School raises more than £4,500 for cancer charity

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:46 AM October 21, 2021   
Pupils from Stanborough School's Student Council hand over cheque to Becky Clements of Young Lives vs Cancer

Pupils from Stanborough School's Student Council hand over cheque to Becky Clements of Young Lives vs Cancer - Credit: Stanborough School

Students at a Welwyn Garden City school have raised £4,511.20 for a young people's cancer charity after a year of fundraising. 

Stanborough School hit the target for Young Lives vs Cancer by holding silent auctions, non-uniform days, a charity day and cake sales.

The money will help fund the charity’s ‘homes from home’ initiative, where young people and their families can stay overnight anywhere in the UK during their treatment. 

On average it costs £38 a night for Young Lives vs Cancer to look after one person at one of their homes. With £4,500, the charity can provide 118 nights of accommodation. 

Beck Clements, a spokesperson from the organisation, expressed their gratitude: “We cannot thank Stanborough School enough for choosing to support Young Lives vs Cancer as their charity of the year.” 

Headteacher Merry John said: “I am very proud of our students being able to raise so much money for such a worthwhile cause.” 

