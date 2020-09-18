Stanborough School officially opens new teaching block with 16 new classrooms

Headteacher Merry John and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg. Picture: Supplied Archant

Learning capacity has been increased at Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City after its new teaching block opened to students this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plaque on the new block. Picture: Supplied The plaque on the new block. Picture: Supplied

After almost a year of waiting, the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Councillor Roger Trigg unveiled the plaque which marked the opening of the new build in a socially-distanced gathering on September 10.

The opening of the block, which houses 16 brand new classrooms for humanities and modern foreign languages, offices and a ‘support block’, marks the halfway point in a £4.8million development to expand and enhance learning opportunities to its students. With the opening of the new block, space was available to expand the science capacity within the school to accommodate two new fully functioning laboratories.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Mrs John says: “This is an exciting phase in the development of Stanborough School. The new classrooms reflects the importance we place on delivering the best opportunities for our students and developing a truly first class learning environment for our students and staff.

The opening ceremony on the new block. Picture: Supplied The opening ceremony on the new block. Picture: Supplied

“There is continued work next to the teaching block with the construction of a state of the art drama and music block set to open in the spring term.

“This will provide more specialist areas for the school. This is a highly exciting development for the school and will serve generations of students and staff in their endeavours to fulfil their potential.”

Cllr Trigg paid tribute to Stanborough students in the coming year. The mayor commented: “I am bowled over by the appearance, conduct and work ethic of the Stanborough students. The students and staff clearly have very high expectations. I am sure the students will take full advantage of the opportunities.”