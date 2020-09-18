Advanced search

Stanborough School officially opens new teaching block with 16 new classrooms

PUBLISHED: 17:41 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 18 September 2020

Headteacher Merry John and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg. Picture: Supplied

Headteacher Merry John and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Learning capacity has been increased at Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City after its new teaching block opened to students this month.

The plaque on the new block. Picture: SuppliedThe plaque on the new block. Picture: Supplied

After almost a year of waiting, the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Councillor Roger Trigg unveiled the plaque which marked the opening of the new build in a socially-distanced gathering on September 10.

The opening of the block, which houses 16 brand new classrooms for humanities and modern foreign languages, offices and a ‘support block’, marks the halfway point in a £4.8million development to expand and enhance learning opportunities to its students. With the opening of the new block, space was available to expand the science capacity within the school to accommodate two new fully functioning laboratories.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Mrs John says: “This is an exciting phase in the development of Stanborough School. The new classrooms reflects the importance we place on delivering the best opportunities for our students and developing a truly first class learning environment for our students and staff.

The opening ceremony on the new block. Picture: SuppliedThe opening ceremony on the new block. Picture: Supplied

“There is continued work next to the teaching block with the construction of a state of the art drama and music block set to open in the spring term.

“This will provide more specialist areas for the school. This is a highly exciting development for the school and will serve generations of students and staff in their endeavours to fulfil their potential.”

Cllr Trigg paid tribute to Stanborough students in the coming year. The mayor commented: “I am bowled over by the appearance, conduct and work ethic of the Stanborough students. The students and staff clearly have very high expectations. I am sure the students will take full advantage of the opportunities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most read stories

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Stanborough School officially opens new teaching block with 16 new classrooms

Headteacher Merry John and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg. Picture: Supplied

Hertsmere still area of concern for coronavirus as neighbouring council to Welwyn Hatfield receives ‘red flag’

Hertsmere is still an area of concern according to the department of health. Picture: DoH

Lister and New QEII set for £6 million funding boost

Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII are set to receive a £6million funding boost. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Will we have only postal voting at Local Elections in 2021?

Borough, county and police and crime commissioner elections are scheduled to take place in May 2021. Picture: Dan Wilson

Universities minister attempts to reassure Hatfield community ahead of Uni of Herts restarting

Universities minister Michelle Donelan is warning the University of Hertfordshire before students go back about Coronavirus spread. Picture: DoE/UoH