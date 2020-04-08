Hatfield school pleads for donations as families struggle home schooling with no internet

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School Archant

A Hatfield school is asking for donations to fund tablets and data packages for families that do not have internet at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School

St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School has found – after moving most of its learning online – that some parents are struggling with home schooling under the COVID-19 lockdown.

They explained that home learning packs were provided for the first two weeks but that has not been sustainable as the lockdown continues.

In addition to ongoing learning and development, another key area of concern for staff is the mental health of their pupils.

Some pupils can take advantage of being able to see and talk to their teachers and classmates through Skype and Facetime but some pupils cannot.

To re-address the imbalance the school is raising funds for basic tablets and data packages, through GoFundMe.com.

To donate please go to gofundme.com/f/st-philip-howard-tablets-and-mifi-for-kids.