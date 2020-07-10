Advanced search

Digswell’s schoolchildren raise almost £3,000 for new playground

PUBLISHED: 08:24 12 July 2020

The Children of St John’s School Digswell took part in a sponsored Rainbow Relay. Picture: Children of St John’s School

The Children of St John's School Digswell took part in a sponsored Rainbow Relay. Picture: Children of St John's School

St John’s Primary School in Digswell has taken part in a sponsored rainbow relay and raised almost £3,000 for a new playground.

The Children of St John’s School Digswell took part in a sponsored Rainbow Relay. Picture: Children of St John’s SchoolThe Children of St John’s School Digswell took part in a sponsored Rainbow Relay. Picture: Children of St John’s School

At the end of June, a child ran to the next participating child’s house, and they then ran onto the next child’s house and so on.

Fifty-two families signed up to take part and the route went from by the New QEII Hospital, to Panshanger, along to Haldens, throughout Digswell, across to Knightsfield, into and around Welwyn Garden City town centre, ending up on the campus.

The children dressed up in rainbow colours, made batons, which were not passed, and decorated the outside of their houses to make it easy for the runners to find them.

The Children of St John�s School Digswell took part in a sponsored Rainbow Relay. Picture: Children of St John�s SchoolThe Children of St John�s School Digswell took part in a sponsored Rainbow Relay. Picture: Children of St John�s School

The school is aiming to raise £35,000 to improve the playground facilities and the headteacher Simon Horleston has also been braving his fear of flying and doing a wing walk to raise further funds.

You can help by sponsoring here justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stjohnsdigswell.

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers unaware of abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley set for drive-in garden party concerts at Knebworth

Knebworth House from the air. The Hertfordshire stately home will host Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
