Digswell’s schoolchildren raise almost £3,000 for new playground

St John’s Primary School in Digswell has taken part in a sponsored rainbow relay and raised almost £3,000 for a new playground.

At the end of June, a child ran to the next participating child’s house, and they then ran onto the next child’s house and so on.

Fifty-two families signed up to take part and the route went from by the New QEII Hospital, to Panshanger, along to Haldens, throughout Digswell, across to Knightsfield, into and around Welwyn Garden City town centre, ending up on the campus.

The children dressed up in rainbow colours, made batons, which were not passed, and decorated the outside of their houses to make it easy for the runners to find them.

The school is aiming to raise £35,000 to improve the playground facilities and the headteacher Simon Horleston has also been braving his fear of flying and doing a wing walk to raise further funds.

You can help by sponsoring here justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stjohnsdigswell.