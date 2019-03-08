Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Artist encourages young ‘rebels’ at Welwyn primary school

PUBLISHED: 12:46 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 03 April 2019

Digswell Primary School assistant head James Sadler with year six pupils at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava (second from right). Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School assistant head James Sadler with year six pupils at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava (second from right). Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Pint-sized creatives in Welwyn have curated their own exhibition after a local artist gave them masterclasses at school.

Digswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

In a partnership between St John’s C of E Primary School and Digswell Arts Trust, the pop-up exhibition on March 29 was the result of studio visits and sessions led by local artist Kirke Raava.

In the pilot scheme called “Artists at Schools”, pupils got to visit Kirke and other artists in their studios at the Forge, and received weekly sessions in numerous techniques.

At the Forge, children watched artists while they made their work, getting the full experience of a working artist’​s studio.

After that, for every Friday in March, Kirke visited and introduced the kids to mono-printing, acrylic paint techniques, watercolours and even textile art using a sewing machine.

Digswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

The kids got to have a go stitching various materials and samples together to create their artworks.

The vibrant works that have been made as a result show a riot of bright abstract colours and plenty of different techniques and styles.

The pupils also wrote reports about the artists they had visited and had some lively discussions at school.

In an exhibition entitled “Art Rebels”, the pupils became curators to display their work at the Forge.

Digswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kirke said: “​We have cleared the space and painted the whole studios to give students the real feeling of an art gallery.

“They are so proud of the work they have produced and the whole process will stay with them for a long time.”

The project between the school and the studio came about when St John’s C of E deputy head teacher had the bright idea to ask if they could arrange for pupils to visit - and the conversation blossomed from there.

Founded by educationalist Henry Morris, Digswell Arts Trust has for over 60 years focused on artists in the early phase of their careers, providing studios for around 40 artists who they call ‘fellows’.

Digswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils artwork on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Digswell Arts Trust has a long tradition of artists working in the community, as it was part of Morris’ early vision.

“He believed passionately in art for people, and maintained that artists were vital for the well-being of society,” added Kirke.

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOODigswell Primary School year six pupils stand with their artwork which is on display at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava. Picture: DANNY LOO

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Hatfield’s Galleria hosts quiet shopping hours to welcome people with autism

The Galleria in Hatfield
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Hatfield’s Galleria hosts quiet shopping hours to welcome people with autism

The Galleria in Hatfield

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Artist encourages young ‘rebels’ at Welwyn primary school

Digswell Primary School assistant head James Sadler with year six pupils at Digswell Art Trust after a collaboration with artist Kirke Raava (second from right). Picture: DANNY LOO

New technology helps police identify precise location of people across Hertfordshire, Cambridge and Bedfordshire

New location technology What3Words is helping police pinpoint people in need. Picture: Danny Loo

Double-header keeps Oaklands Wolves on course for play-offs despite mixed results

Oaklands Wolves' Anneke Schluter in action against Caledonia Pride. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

East and North Herts NHS Trust misses targets for A&E, cancer care and mental health

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists