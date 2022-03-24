Potters Bar school and church community show solidarity with Ukraine

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine. - Credit: Pope Paul Primary

The community of a Potters Bar primary school came together for a sponsored walk in aid of Cafod's Ukraine Crisis fund.

Children, staff, governors and parishioners of Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and Our Lady and St Vincent Church on Mutton Lane, enjoyed the spring sunshine as they walked along the railway path and through the old golf course to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Headteacher Liz Heymoz said: "Our children have been reflecting on the help that countries have given Ukraine such as allowing people to come and live in safety, offering support for things like food, healthcare and education.

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine. - Credit: Pope Paul Primary

"Many charities are raising money and offering ways for people to send bedding, clothes and blankets to places where refugees arrive.

"Through pupil voice and school parliament, our children decided that they wanted to support the people of Ukraine by actively fundraising and living our school's mission of respecting and caring for others.

"This Lent the children have been reflecting on the how they can build a better world; our walk was one way of playing our part in this, and we have raised over £1,200!"

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine. - Credit: Pope Paul Primary



