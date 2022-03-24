News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Education

Potters Bar school and church community show solidarity with Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:30 PM March 24, 2022
Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine.

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine. - Credit: Pope Paul Primary

The community of a Potters Bar primary school came together for a sponsored walk in aid of Cafod's Ukraine Crisis fund.

Children, staff, governors and parishioners of Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and Our Lady and St Vincent Church on Mutton Lane, enjoyed the spring sunshine as they walked along the railway path and through the old golf course to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Headteacher Liz Heymoz said: "Our children have been reflecting on the help that countries have given Ukraine such as allowing people to come and live in safety, offering support for things like food, healthcare and education.

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine.

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine. - Credit: Pope Paul Primary

"Many charities are raising money and offering ways for people to send bedding, clothes and blankets to places where refugees arrive.

"Through pupil voice and school parliament, our children decided that they wanted to support the people of Ukraine by actively fundraising and living our school's mission of respecting and caring for others.

"This Lent the children have been reflecting on the how they can build a better world; our walk was one way of playing our part in this, and we have raised over £1,200!"

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine.

Children from Pope Paul Primary School took part in a sponsored walk for Ukraine. - Credit: Pope Paul Primary


Support Ukraine
Potters Bar News
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Hunters Land Rover Norwich has deposit contributions of up to £3,500 on current model year Range Rov

Hatfield car dealer admits 'mistakes' after week-old £32k car breaks down

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fast-time forensic enquiries quickly identified Honeygan-Matthew as a suspect.  

Herts Live News

Welwyn Garden City man jailed after loaded gun and drugs found

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after the crash on Oldings Corner roundabout in Hatfield.

Herts Live News

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A1(M) crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cheguevar Mitchell-Dacres, of Devonshire Road, Lewisham

Harrow Crown Court

Jail for drug dealer whose supply caused five heroin overdoses

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon