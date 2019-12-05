A chance to reminisce as Hatfield school marks 60 years

Students and staff at St Philip Howard School join in the 60th birthday celebrations. Picture: St Philip Howard Archant

A Hatfield primary school celebrated its 60th anniversary in a joyful atmosphere with people "reminiscing and catching up with old friends".

Bishop Paul McAleenan gave a speech as part St Philip Howard School's 60th anniversary celebrations in Hatfield. Picture: St Philip Howard Bishop Paul McAleenan gave a speech as part St Philip Howard School's 60th anniversary celebrations in Hatfield. Picture: St Philip Howard

St Philip Howard Catholic School enjoyed the milestone in style as parents, past members, staff and friends attended a "beautiful" Mass and buffet lunch.

The school also held an open evening where current pupils walked visitors around the site, which showcased photos from the last six decades.

A school spokeswoman said: "It was a wonderful evening and we welcomed visitors from all across the decades. The atmosphere was one of reminiscing and catching up with old friends. A great time was had by all."

St Philip Howard was rated 'good' in its most recent Ofsted report last year, with inspectors highlighting its "vibrant provision for children in the nursery and reception classes", and "the personal development and welfare of pupils" among its strengths.