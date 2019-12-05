Advanced search

A chance to reminisce as Hatfield school marks 60 years

PUBLISHED: 06:56 06 December 2019

Students and staff at St Philip Howard School join in the 60th birthday celebrations. Picture: St Philip Howard

Students and staff at St Philip Howard School join in the 60th birthday celebrations. Picture: St Philip Howard

Archant

A Hatfield primary school celebrated its 60th anniversary in a joyful atmosphere with people "reminiscing and catching up with old friends".

Bishop Paul McAleenan gave a speech as part St Philip Howard School's 60th anniversary celebrations in Hatfield. Picture: St Philip HowardBishop Paul McAleenan gave a speech as part St Philip Howard School's 60th anniversary celebrations in Hatfield. Picture: St Philip Howard

St Philip Howard Catholic School enjoyed the milestone in style as parents, past members, staff and friends attended a "beautiful" Mass and buffet lunch.

You may also want to watch:

The school also held an open evening where current pupils walked visitors around the site, which showcased photos from the last six decades.

A school spokeswoman said: "It was a wonderful evening and we welcomed visitors from all across the decades. The atmosphere was one of reminiscing and catching up with old friends. A great time was had by all."

St Philip Howard was rated 'good' in its most recent Ofsted report last year, with inspectors highlighting its "vibrant provision for children in the nursery and reception classes", and "the personal development and welfare of pupils" among its strengths.

Topic Tags:

Most read stories

Video Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Updated How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Updated Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A chance to reminisce as Hatfield school marks 60 years

Students and staff at St Philip Howard School join in the 60th birthday celebrations. Picture: St Philip Howard

Stunning win for Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals against unbeaten league leaders

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals scored a big win over Broxbourne Borough.

Welwyn Garden City’s Buster Martin ascends into British climbing history

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: ELIS REES

Third national medal in four years for young Brookmans Park judo star Oliver Almond

Oliver Almond (second from right) won the bronze medal at the 2019 British National Judo Championship.

South Mimms arrests in wake of Harpenden Range Rover theft spate

Two men were arrested last night in South Mimms in connection with the theft of eight Range Rovers which have been stolen in the Harpenden area. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists