Sherrardswood School enters top 70 in the Sunday Times list for independent schools

Sherrardswood School Archant

Welwyn-based Sherrardswood School appeared at 66th in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Independent Prep & Primary Schools list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The annual guide ranks the top state and independent primary schools in the country based on exam results.

Matt Capuano, headmaster at Sherrardswood Prep School, said: “I am truly delighted that the incredible efforts of the pupils and staff have been recognised with this accolade. Whilst we identify that academia is vitally important, we also believe in delivering a broad curriculum full of enriching opportunities that will give the children a chance to showcase their passions and ensure they have a lifelong thirst for learning.

Ali Khan, the chair of governors at Sherrardswood School, said: “Over the last few years, the Alpha Schools Group has gone through a fantastic transformation. Our values of delivering engaging content to deliver increased performance has been recognised by the latest Parent Power list. To rank among the best in the country is an honour for Sherrardswood School.”