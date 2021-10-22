Primary school receives award for excellence in science education

Published: 12:18 PM October 22, 2021

A Welwyn Garden City primary school has been officially recognised for its commitment to excellence in the teaching and learning of science.

Peartree Primary has been awarded a prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark, joining the ranks of 4,000 other schools to receive the accolade since the programme was launched nationwide in 2010.

It is a year-long programme that helps schools to achieve a quality mark, whether science within the school has been a low profile for a while or the school wants to improve the provision further, by focusing on developing effective, confident science leadership for science teaching and learning.

A spokesperson for the school explained: "To gain the award, staff and pupils had to decide what was the most important part of teaching science.

"We came up with key principles and a vision for science and worked hard to embed this across the school, with a massive focus on investigations across all year groups."

Led locally by the University of Hertfordshire, the Primary School Quality Mark programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

PSQM national director, associate Professor Jane Turner, said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives.

"Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe. Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools. The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high.

"Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills. Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”