Hatfield school celebrates anniversary of Windrush

Windrush celebrations took place at Oak View School on 21 June. Picture: Supplied. Archant

The 71st anniversary of the Windrush generation arriving in the UK was celebrated at a Hatfield school last Friday.

Letters from the Windrush generation. Picture: Supplied. Letters from the Windrush generation. Picture: Supplied.

Oak View Primary and Nursery School's head teacher Yvonne Davis, whose parents are members of the Windrush generation, organised the day in honour of them and other Caribbean immigrants who arrived on 22 June 1948.

The Windrush generation refers to British Caribbean people who came to England in the period after World War II on the HMT Empire Windrush.

The school council performed a production to honoured guests, staff, parents and pupils, looking at how people felt when they came to England on the HMT Empire Windrush and how they were treated.

Caribbean food, real life letters from people on the Windrush boat and a steel band were part of the celebrations as well, and the BBC came to film the anniversary day.

