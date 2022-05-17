Delight as Welwyn Garden City’s Rowan Tree crowned Nursery of the Year

There were plenty of smiles as Rowan Tree staff collected the Nursery of the Year Award. - Credit: Childbase Partnership

There was delight for Welwyn Garden City’s Rowan Tree Day Nursery as it won Nursery of the Year at the Childbase Partnership Best of the Best awards.

The ‘outstanding’ Ofsted-rated, Guessens Road-based nursery was crowned champions at the Hertfordshire County Showground, much to the delight of manager Claire Ovenden.

“I am absolutely delighted that our devoted team has been given this recognition, and to be nominated by our nursery families makes this all the more special,” she said.

“This is proof that we are succeeding in our commitment to give our Rowan Tree children the best possible start in life and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Explaining their decision to give the award to Rowan Tree, the judges said: “This nursery was simply outstanding in every way.

“The judges had goosebumps when walking around the nursery and talking to the very creative and passionate colleagues, led by an exceptional management team.

“The planned activities were amazing, supported by the most beautiful environments which allow children to flourish.”