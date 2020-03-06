Gallery

A 'wonderful' World Book Day in Welwyn Hatfield

Ollie, four, as Fireman Sam. Picture: Aileen O'Meara Archant

Welwyn Hatfield schoolchildren dressed up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day.

In order to celebrate World Book Day Year 7 and 8 students at Onslow St Audrey's School in Hatfield joined staff in a DEAR - Drop Everything And Read - lesson before each writing a book review, which will be put on display.

Little Red Riding Hood and Peter Rabbit were just some of the beloved characters that children at Rowan Tree Day Nursery in Welwyn Garden City impersonated and staff held a second-hand book sale for Cancer Research UK.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Rowan Tree manager, Claire Ovenden said: "We've had a brilliant time reading our favourite books and sharing them with our friends, as well as admiring the incredible effort which has gone into the costumes. Storytelling is essential for developing language and listening skills and is also wonderful for capturing the imagination."

For Aileen O'Mara's son Ollie - who is four and has autism - it marked a "huge achievement for him staying in his Fireman Sam costume all day at the nursery".

Keira, nine, and Bella, seven, attend Commonswood Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leanne Marshment. Keira, nine, and Bella, seven, attend Commonswood Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leanne Marshment.

World Book Day at Rowan Tree Day Nursery. Picture: Rowan Tree Day Nursery, World Book Day at Rowan Tree Day Nursery. Picture: Rowan Tree Day Nursery,

Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins. Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins.

Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins. Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins.

Corina Edwards daughter as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Corina Edwards. Corina Edwards daughter as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Corina Edwards.

Aidan, eight, as Mr Meek from David Walliams book ‘Fing’. Picture: Lisa Fry. Aidan, eight, as Mr Meek from David Walliams book ‘Fing’. Picture: Lisa Fry.

Left to Right: Lillie, six, as Fern from Charlotte’s Web, Callum, seven, as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon and Belle Jones, five, as Little Bo Peep. Picture: Michelle-Marie Jones. Left to Right: Lillie, six, as Fern from Charlotte’s Web, Callum, seven, as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon and Belle Jones, five, as Little Bo Peep. Picture: Michelle-Marie Jones.