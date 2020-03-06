Advanced search

Gallery

A 'wonderful' World Book Day in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:08 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 06 March 2020

Ollie, four, as Fireman Sam. Picture: Aileen O'Meara

Ollie, four, as Fireman Sam. Picture: Aileen O'Meara

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield schoolchildren dressed up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day.

In order to celebrate World Book Day Year 7 and 8 students at Onslow St Audrey's School in Hatfield joined staff in a DEAR - Drop Everything And Read - lesson before each writing a book review, which will be put on display.

Little Red Riding Hood and Peter Rabbit were just some of the beloved characters that children at Rowan Tree Day Nursery in Welwyn Garden City impersonated and staff held a second-hand book sale for Cancer Research UK.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Rowan Tree manager, Claire Ovenden said: "We've had a brilliant time reading our favourite books and sharing them with our friends, as well as admiring the incredible effort which has gone into the costumes. Storytelling is essential for developing language and listening skills and is also wonderful for capturing the imagination."

For Aileen O'Mara's son Ollie - who is four and has autism - it marked a "huge achievement for him staying in his Fireman Sam costume all day at the nursery".

Keira, nine, and Bella, seven, attend Commonswood Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leanne Marshment.Keira, nine, and Bella, seven, attend Commonswood Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leanne Marshment.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA. Onslow St Audrey's World Book Day 2020. Picture: OSA.

World Book Day at Rowan Tree Day Nursery. Picture: Rowan Tree Day Nursery,World Book Day at Rowan Tree Day Nursery. Picture: Rowan Tree Day Nursery,

Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins. Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins.

Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins. Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins's two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters. Picture: Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins.

Corina Edwards daughter as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Corina Edwards.Corina Edwards daughter as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Corina Edwards.

Aidan, eight, as Mr Meek from David Walliams book ‘Fing’. Picture: Lisa Fry.Aidan, eight, as Mr Meek from David Walliams book ‘Fing’. Picture: Lisa Fry.

Left to Right: Lillie, six, as Fern from Charlotte’s Web, Callum, seven, as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon and Belle Jones, five, as Little Bo Peep. Picture: Michelle-Marie Jones.Left to Right: Lillie, six, as Fern from Charlotte’s Web, Callum, seven, as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon and Belle Jones, five, as Little Bo Peep. Picture: Michelle-Marie Jones.

Bradley dressed as an Oompa Loompa. Picture: Natasha Lock.Bradley dressed as an Oompa Loompa. Picture: Natasha Lock.

Most read stories

Updated Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

Updated All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A ‘wonderful’ World Book Day in Welwyn Hatfield

Ollie, four, as Fireman Sam. Picture: Aileen O'Meara

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A1(M) crash

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Standon Calling festival’s third headliner announced

Bombay Bicycle Club will headline Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020 on the Friday night

Hatfield subway to close to deal with flooding

A report was made to Hertfordshire County Council on February 11 about the flooding in a Hatfield subway. Picture: Alina Filimon.

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant
Drive 24