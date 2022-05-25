Welwyn Garden City school earns prestigious development award

There were plenty of smiles at Ridgeway as the school received its award. - Credit: Ridgeway Academy

A Welwyn Garden City school has earned a prestigious award recognising its commitment to the personal development of their pupils and staff.

Ridgeway Academy in Herns Lane has been awarded the Personal Development Excellence Award for Schools after making the development of everyone at the school a key priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In March 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Ridgeway Academy committed to becoming a school of excellence in delivering personal development,” said associate assistant headteacher, Sarah Merrigan.

“Since then, we have gained parents, students, staff and the local community’s feedback and have strived to continue to improve the personal development provision offered at Ridgeway Academy.

“We have received wonderful feedback about our new initiatives with one student stating the focus on healthy relationships on our return has made a real difference.

“This has made a really positive impact across the school which enables students to be more aware of their personal development education and where they can achieve and make progress in their relationships, responsibility and future pathways.”