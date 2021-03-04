News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Teachers surprised by pupils thanking them for hard work

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:00 AM March 4, 2021   
Cards hanging from a string outside Countess Anne Primary School

Countess Anne Primary School teachers received the lovely messages in Hatfield - Credit: Louise Marron

Teachers at a Hatfield school have received lots of cards and messages from their pupils. 

Louise Marron, a mum at Countess Anne Primary School, and her son worked on a secret mission to show the school staff how much they appreciate all the work they have had to put in during the pandemic. 

They created lovely messages and pictures, along with other pupils and parents, that were then put up around the school as a surprise for their teachers.

Louise said: "The school staff were surprised on Monday morning to find all of their beautiful, heartfelt messages of thanks hung up around the school building.

"Thank you to all of the brilliant children who made such an amazing effort to produce such joyful artwork!

"But, most importantly thank you to all of the teachers and support team at Countess Anne School, for both working hard to make home schooling interesting and fun, while keeping the children coming into class safe and happy.

"We're so proud to be a part of this school community."

Education News
Hatfield News

