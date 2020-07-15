Advanced search

Send us your photos and messages to help primary school leavers say goodbye

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 15 July 2020

Send us your school leavers pics to help Year 6 mark this momentous occasion

With Year 6 pupils leaving primary education and potentially missing out on celebrations, the WHT wants to help schools, parents and students mark this milestone through our newspaper and website.

This will take the form of photos and videos, as well as messages and tributes from teachers.

All submissions should include the pupil’s name and the school name, which will be published in a dedicated section of our website and the printed edition.

We are happy to receive photos of groups of friends, as long as those featured in the photo have permission to appear online and in print from a parent or carer.

Submitted photos should be in jpeg format and at least 0.5MB and emailed to: anne.suslak@archant.co.uk

Let’s make this a year to remember for all those making the step up to secondary school in 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

