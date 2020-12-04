Secondary school celebrates ‘outstanding’ achievement in Parent Power guide

Hannah Nemko, headteacher of Dame Alice Owen's School in Potters Bar, said she was "incredibly proud" that the school was recognised by the Sunday Times. Archant

The headteacher of a Potters Bar secondary school is “incredibly proud” after it was named the south east state secondary school of the decade by the Sunday Times.

Dame Alice Owen’s School was recognised in the 28th edition of Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide, which identifies the 2,000 highest achieving schools in the UK ranked by their most recently published exam results.

Parent Power also helps parents compare a school’s performance with other schools in the same town, local authority or across the UK, along with online links to school websites and recent inspection reports.

Nick Rodrigues, deputy editor of Parent Power, said: “Dame Alice Owen’s School has been in our top 40 seven times in the last 10 years and is always the highest-ranked school in the south east that is not fully selective.

“To be placed where it does, annually, with a largely comprehensive intake is outstanding. In 2016, the Sunday Times named it the state secondary of the year, the only non-grammar school to win the accolade since 1999, and in 2018 it was named the south east state secondary of the year.”

The school was praised for not leaving anyone behind, with teachers catering to pupils across a range of abilities, as well as establishing nurture groups, homework clubs, maths and English breakfast clubs, maths and science competitions and welcoming visiting lecturers.

Headteacher Hannah Nemko was praised for her leadership – with the guide also acknowledging the 28 Dame Alice Owen’s students who are attending Oxbridge this year.

Mrs Nemko said: “We are and remain, incredibly proud of our fantastic staff who never shy away from going the extra mile to encourage, support and inspire our young people.

“We share this award with the students who, in return, inspire the staff with their curiosity, commitment to their studies and determination to succeed as well as with their parents and carers who support both their young people and the school in their endeavours.

“We would particularly like to thank our governing body and trustee for their support over these last, difficult, months.”