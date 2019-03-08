Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

We have lift-off! 400 Potters Bar pupils in cross-school ‘Martian’ concert

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 05 April 2019

Over 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied

Over 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied

supplied

A space-themed musical partnership between nine Potters Bar school choirs and orchestras has been rocket launched in a pair of concerts.

Several different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOSeveral different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hundreds of pupils from schools from across Potters Bar rehearsed for months for the town’s first cross-school music concerts.

A giant joint choir and orchestra, supported by professional musicians, made their debut performances on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

They played and sang Mars-themed music – ranging from Mars from Holst’s The Planets to, of course, the David Bowie hit Life on Mars.

Sci-fi fans were also delighted to hear the orchestra playing the Star Wars theme as well.

Several different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOSeveral different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The mammoth project, which matched the pupils’ space-themed study topic in class, is the brainchild of Brookmans Park School’s Year 6 teacher Sarah Kropman.

The concerts involved around 400 pupils from St Giles’, Brookmans Park, Cranborne, Oakmere, Pope Paul, Wroxham, Little Heath, Ladbrooke, and Northaw schools.

Having previously taught in St Albans, Sarah was surprised two years ago, when she first started working in Potters Bar, that there were no opportunities for children to work together on concerts with other schools.

“Something like this has happened in St Albans for 50 years, so I thought it would be amazing for the children if I make sure this happens here,” said Sarah.

Several different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOSeveral different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

She enlisted the help of musical director Marie Price, who arranged all the pieces for children.

Though some of the pupils have performed in London before, Sarah said it’s just as important for parents to be able to see their children perform locally.

“I think they’re really excited,” said Sarah.

“Because it’s all Potters Bar and district it’s important to do something like that for the community – parents can see their faces,” she added.

Several different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOSeveral different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

As a charitable enterprise, the project has been supported by a small locality budget grant from Herts county councillor John Graham, who represents the Potters Bar East division, with the ticket cost of £12.50 covering remaining costs such as musicians and hall hire.

Several different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOSeveral different primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Over 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: suppliedOver 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOOPupils from several primary schools in Potters Bar rehearsing a musical show at the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Caravan torched and two cars damaged in Welwyn Garden City arson attack

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

We have lift-off! 400 Potters Bar pupils in cross-school ‘Martian’ concert

Over 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied

Dylan Ebengo loving life at Welwyn Garden City despite team’s struggles on the pitch

Dylan Ebengo says he is continually learning since joining Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City nursery practitioners climb Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise funds for Mind

Snowdon

Herts Ad Sunday League: Facelad impress again with double over Beehive

Chris Brothwood scores Skew Bridge Rothamsted�s third goal against Oaks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists