We have lift-off! 400 Potters Bar pupils in cross-school ‘Martian’ concert

Over 400 pupils got involved in a cross-schools concert in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied supplied

A space-themed musical partnership between nine Potters Bar school choirs and orchestras has been rocket launched in a pair of concerts.

Hundreds of pupils from schools from across Potters Bar rehearsed for months for the town’s first cross-school music concerts.

A giant joint choir and orchestra, supported by professional musicians, made their debut performances on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

They played and sang Mars-themed music – ranging from Mars from Holst’s The Planets to, of course, the David Bowie hit Life on Mars.

Sci-fi fans were also delighted to hear the orchestra playing the Star Wars theme as well.

The mammoth project, which matched the pupils’ space-themed study topic in class, is the brainchild of Brookmans Park School’s Year 6 teacher Sarah Kropman.

The concerts involved around 400 pupils from St Giles’, Brookmans Park, Cranborne, Oakmere, Pope Paul, Wroxham, Little Heath, Ladbrooke, and Northaw schools.

Having previously taught in St Albans, Sarah was surprised two years ago, when she first started working in Potters Bar, that there were no opportunities for children to work together on concerts with other schools.

“Something like this has happened in St Albans for 50 years, so I thought it would be amazing for the children if I make sure this happens here,” said Sarah.

She enlisted the help of musical director Marie Price, who arranged all the pieces for children.

Though some of the pupils have performed in London before, Sarah said it’s just as important for parents to be able to see their children perform locally.

“I think they’re really excited,” said Sarah.

“Because it’s all Potters Bar and district it’s important to do something like that for the community – parents can see their faces,” she added.

As a charitable enterprise, the project has been supported by a small locality budget grant from Herts county councillor John Graham, who represents the Potters Bar East division, with the ticket cost of £12.50 covering remaining costs such as musicians and hall hire.

