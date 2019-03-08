Astroturf pitch opens at Potters Bar school

A Potters Bar school officially opened its £50,000 refurbished astroturf pitch on Monday.

Dame Alice Owen's School, in Dugdale Hill, will use the site to hold walking football, among other activities geared at young and old people in the community.

The facility is used by school and junior football clubs, such as Potters Bar United, Crusaders and Town, and hosts matches and training sessions for the Potters Bar Hockey Club and Potters Bar Cricket Club. Marching band practice sessions are also held there.

Ian Breeze, the school's facilities manager, said: "Dame Alice Owen's School is so grateful to the Hertsmere Community Infrastructure Fund for enabling the completion of this sports project.

"This grant will enable the school to continue to develop community links through access to our facilities," Mr Breeze said.

Hertsmere borough councillor Dr Harvey Cohen - portfolio holder for planning - presented a plaque recognising the Hertsmere Borough Council project.

"Schools are at the heart of their community and Dame Alice Owen's School is a prime example of that," Cllr Cohen said.

"These pitches provide sporting opportunities for a range of groups and clubs, which cater for men and women, young and old, from beginner to higher level.

"The previous surface was in a poor state of repair, and it was vital that they were reconditioned as soon as possible to ensure all the teams and community groups dependent on these facilities could continue to play and practise here.

"I'm delighted that Hertsmere Borough Council through our Infrastructure Fund was able to provide some of the funding needed for this project - and that the refurbishment could be completed in time for this term's sporting events."

A total of £800,000 will be pumped into Hertsmere community projects, which the council funds through a development levy that can be used for improving local facilities and services.

Funding for a further 14 groups, including schools and sports clubs, was agreed by the council's executive committee in December last year, with the money set to help improve community buildings, outdoor spaces and sports facilities.

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice in High Barnet was awarded £29,467 in funding.