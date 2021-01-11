News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Education

Rapid testing of school's staff and children of keyworkers begins

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:30 PM January 11, 2021   
Mount Grace is testing those attending school for Coronavirus. 

Mount Grace is testing those attending school for Coronavirus. - Credit: Mount Grace

A Potters Bar Secondary School began weekly COVID-19 testing of staff and keyworker students last week.

Mount Grace is using one of the science laboratories as its testing centre, while several members of staff have been trained in how to assist students to use the lateral-flow tests.

Nancy Simpson, headteacher at Mount Grace, said: "This is another useful tool for reducing the risk of infection amongst staff and students. By testing, we will help stop the virus spread and keep our school open as safely as possible.

"Although school is only currently open for keyworker children and vulnerable students in compliance with Government lockdown rules, the school decided to go ahead with the testing programme anyway to keep staff and students as safe as possible.

Mount Grace is testing those attending school for Coronavirus. 

Mount Grace is testing those attending school for Coronavirus. - Credit: Mount Grace

"This will be ramped up as more students are allowed back into school. In the meantime, teachers are working hard to run remote learning for all year groups following their usual timetables, using a variety of tools including Google Classroom."

Results for lateral flow tests are available about half an hour after the test has been carried out. In validation studies conducted by Oxford University and Public Health England these tests were shown to be as reliable in identifying a case as PCR tests.

The tests have lower sensitivity but are better at picking up cases when a person has a higher viral load, hence the need to test frequently.

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 2 Are laptops reaching the children most in need under third lockdown?
  3. 3 Episode guide to new Channel 4 series The Great
  1. 4 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
  2. 5 Resident impressed by 'slick operation' to upgrade bridge as part of £3.2 million railway project
  3. 6 Inspector cites 'unjustified bias' in Local Plan site location while calling for more evidence
  4. 7 The Great coming to Channel 4 in January
  5. 8 Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week
  6. 9 County councillor resigns from Conservative Party to make case for reform
  7. 10 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Penalised for being successful' says White Horse manager after landlord...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

New development will see more than 100 new homes built

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus vaccinations to begin in Hatfield

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

'Resourcing issues' delaying post in certain postcodes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus