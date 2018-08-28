Advanced search

Potters Bar pupils brave the cold as they learn about homelessness

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 December 2018

Pupils at Oakmere Primary School in Potters Bar have been learning about homelessness. Picture; Supplied by Oakmere Primary School

Pupils at Oakmere Primary School in Potters Bar have been learning about homelessness. Picture; Supplied by Oakmere Primary School

Nearly 40 Potters Bar pupils braved the cold to raise money for the homeless charity, Crisis.

Pupils at Oakmere Primary School in Potters Bar have been learning about homelessness. Picture; Supplied by Oakmere Primary School

Youngsters from Oakmere Primary School donned woolly hats and scarves and brought sleeping bags to the playground to learn more about homelessness.

More than 25 tins of hot tomato soup were consumed and more than £80 was donated in the first event of its kind at the school.

Sophie Chick from the charity also spoke about the plight of the homeless and answered some questions from the children.

Ellen Kaye, organiser of the event and teacher at the school, said: “The children came away from the evening showing a real empathy for the homeless and the problems they face.

“It has certainly inspired some further fundraising ideas both in and out of school over the coming months.”

Mia Clark, from Year 6, said: “The evening gave me a real insight into why people become homeless.”

Deputy Head, Rhodri Thomas said: “We often talk about mutual respect and tolerance as one of the school’s core values, but this event helped show what it means in practice.”

A spokesman for Crisis said: “We were really pleased to be able to come along and speak to the students, staff and parents at Oakmere Primary.

“We’re engaged in vital work, helping people leave behind their homelessness for good, and the support of everyone at Oakmere is gratefully received.”

Callum Hummel, a Year 6 pupil commented: “I wasn’t sure what to expect at first, but I certainly learnt a lot about the difficulties of being homeless.

“What really surprised me was that homeless people can still get to celebrate Christmas with others because of what the charity Crisis does.”

David Zegar, another Year 6 pupil, stated: “Until tonight, I hadn’t realised just how widespread homelessness is and it’s made me want to set up a similar charity to Crisis when I’m older.”

