Potters Bar pupil wins medal in international maths contest

Dame Alice Owen's sixth-former Aron Thomas representing the UK at the International Maths Olympiad. Picture: Dame Alice Owen's School Archant

A sixth-former from a school in Potters Bar was awarded a silver medal in an international maths competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aron Thomas, who attends Dame Alice Owen's School, received the award in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) 2019, which was held in Bath and has more than 100 countries taking part.

You may also want to watch:

The competition involves teams of up to six contestants sitting two exams on consecutive days, with each exam lasting four and a half hours and containing three hard problems.

Aron came 65th in the world competition, and second in the UK team. He said: "I am extraordinarily proud to have had the opportunity to win a silver medal, and hope to do even better next year."

Head of maths Catherine Dennehy said: "Aron is an exceptional student. We are extremely proud of his amazing achievements and how well he has represented the school."