Advanced search

Potters Bar pupil wins medal in international maths contest

PUBLISHED: 16:55 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 18 September 2019

Dame Alice Owen's sixth-former Aron Thomas representing the UK at the International Maths Olympiad. Picture: Dame Alice Owen's School

Dame Alice Owen's sixth-former Aron Thomas representing the UK at the International Maths Olympiad. Picture: Dame Alice Owen's School

Archant

A sixth-former from a school in Potters Bar was awarded a silver medal in an international maths competition.

Aron Thomas, who attends Dame Alice Owen's School, received the award in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) 2019, which was held in Bath and has more than 100 countries taking part.

You may also want to watch:

The competition involves teams of up to six contestants sitting two exams on consecutive days, with each exam lasting four and a half hours and containing three hard problems.

Aron came 65th in the world competition, and second in the UK team. He said: "I am extraordinarily proud to have had the opportunity to win a silver medal, and hope to do even better next year."

Head of maths Catherine Dennehy said: "Aron is an exceptional student. We are extremely proud of his amazing achievements and how well he has represented the school."

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital suspended amid 'serious concerns'

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar pupil wins medal in international maths contest

Dame Alice Owen's sixth-former Aron Thomas representing the UK at the International Maths Olympiad. Picture: Dame Alice Owen's School

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps

Golf day raises money for Welwyn Garden City disability charity

The Bogeymen winners of the charity golf day for Welwyn Garden City-based Hertfordshire Action on Disability, from left to right: John Davies, Joe Kerridge, Paul Baker and Rick Harragin. Picture: Presstige PR

Welwyn Garden City ready for new hockey season after positive pre-season

Welwyn Garden City's Dan Klinger made some vital saves against St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

East and North Herts NHS Trust still has backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries after IT woes

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists