Potters Bar pupil wins medal in international maths contest
PUBLISHED: 16:55 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 18 September 2019
A sixth-former from a school in Potters Bar was awarded a silver medal in an international maths competition.
Aron Thomas, who attends Dame Alice Owen's School, received the award in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) 2019, which was held in Bath and has more than 100 countries taking part.
The competition involves teams of up to six contestants sitting two exams on consecutive days, with each exam lasting four and a half hours and containing three hard problems.
Aron came 65th in the world competition, and second in the UK team. He said: "I am extraordinarily proud to have had the opportunity to win a silver medal, and hope to do even better next year."
Head of maths Catherine Dennehy said: "Aron is an exceptional student. We are extremely proud of his amazing achievements and how well he has represented the school."