Potters Bar and District Schools' Music Association (POTSMA) held a concert at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Potters Bar and District Schools' Music Association

Close to 200 children from five local primary schools took to the stage at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar on Wednesday night in a joint music venture.

Created in 2018 by Brookmans Park UKS2 phase leader and music lead Sarah Kropman, POTSMA (Potters Bar and District Primary Schools’ Music Association) gives children aged seven to 11 the opportunity to make music collaboratively and perform to family and friends within the professional environment of a local theatre.

Each school rehearsed the music separately and then practised together in two afternoon session held at Brookmans Park School prior to the concert day.

This year’s event on July 6 featured a massed choir and orchestra from Brookmans Park, Cranborne, Little Heath, Pope Paul and The Wroxham primary schools.

It was the first to be held since before the Covid pandemic.

The orchestra opened the show and demonstrated impressive technical ability with Strauss’ Fledermaus and Eric Coates’ Dambusters March.

Conducted by Marie Price and accompanied by a professional band, the choir then performed a number of hit songs including Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, Let’s Go Fly A Kite, Eagle and crowd-favourite Reach by S Club 7.

The concert concluded with a standing ovation for the group of talented performers, all of whom did their schools and local music proud.