Bubbly celebrations for Polish school's fifth anniversary

High Sheriff for Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley, at the 5th anniversary of the Polish Saturday School in Welwyn Garden City on June 30. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A polish Saturday school in Welwyn Garden City celebrated its fifth birthday last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 5th anniversary of the Polish Saturday School in Welwyn Garden City on June 30. Picture: Supplied. The 5th anniversary of the Polish Saturday School in Welwyn Garden City on June 30. Picture: Supplied.

The celebration at J. Przybora Polish Saturday School included a workshop on bilingualism and a quiz, which was especially prepared for the anniversary event.

You may also want to watch:

Herts High Sheriff Sarah Beazley said: "There was a happy and inclusive atmosphere throughout, and I enjoyed meeting everyone, delicious food and my go with the children in the giant bubble!

"This is a wonderful example of a group of children, parents and supporters coming together to learn about and maintain their heritage whilst committing to, and integrating into, their local community in Hertfordshire."

Michal Siewniak, honour trustee for the school, said he was "delighted to create a new chapter of the history of the Polish community in Welwyn Hatfield".

The event, organised at the Focolare Centre in Welwyn Garden City, was attended by more than 200 people.