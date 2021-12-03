News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Education

Potters Bar school in top 10 of The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:12 PM December 3, 2021
Individual wooden desks in a classroom facing a black chalk board.

Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK. - Credit: Ajenw

Dame Alice Owen's secondary school in Potters Bar ranked sixth in The Sunday Times top state secondary schools for the southeast of England.

The newspaper's Parent Power rankings identify the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017 to 2019.

Dame Alice Owen's came in sixth this year, with 84.1 per cent of its students achieving A*-B grades at A-level and 68.9 per cent of its students attaining A*/A/9/8/7 grades at GCSE.

The school ranks 29th in the country and is the leading school with a mainly comprehensive intake in The Sunday Times' guide.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017 to 2019, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.



Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory

Dan Mountney

person
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing

Dan Mountney

person
Paradise Wildlife Park will be closed in January 2022.

Days Out Guide

Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

County lines drug runners jailed after undercover police sting

Dan Mountney

person