Potters Bar school in top 10 of The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022

Dame Alice Owen's secondary school in Potters Bar ranked sixth in The Sunday Times top state secondary schools for the southeast of England.

The newspaper's Parent Power rankings identify the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017 to 2019.

Dame Alice Owen's came in sixth this year, with 84.1 per cent of its students achieving A*-B grades at A-level and 68.9 per cent of its students attaining A*/A/9/8/7 grades at GCSE.

The school ranks 29th in the country and is the leading school with a mainly comprehensive intake in The Sunday Times' guide.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017 to 2019, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.







