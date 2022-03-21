Welwyn Garden City school opens new outdoor classroom

The new outdoor classroom at Templewood Primary School. - Credit: Templewood Primary

With the weather starting to improve, the timing couldn't have been better for the opening of a school's new outdoor classroom.

Templewood Primary School in Pentley Park, Welwyn Garden City, officially opened the facility last week.

The outside learning environment includes a climbing frame, a reading garden, a theatre stage, chalkboard backdrops, easel picnic tables, a sandpit, a mud kitchen and a magnetic water wall.

Headteacher Katherine Martindill said: "We have carefully thought about what our children need and how we can provide a stimulating, fun and safe learning environment for the children at Templewood. The tangle climbing frame will specifically support opportunities for risk taking and developing their upper body strength.

"We are very excited and now can't wait for our children to benefit from this new space. Templewood is currently on an exciting improvement journey and it's great that this project is now complete!"

The site of Templewood Primary School's new outdoor classroom before the transformation. - Credit: Templewood Primary

The site of Templewood Primary School's new outdoor classroom before the transformation. - Credit: Templewood Primary

Templewood Primary School's new outdoor classroom. - Credit: Templewood Primary

Templewood Primary School's new outdoor classroom. - Credit: Templewood Primary

Templewood Primary School's new outdoor classroom. - Credit: Templewood Primary

Templewood Primary School's new outdoor classroom. - Credit: Templewood Primary



