Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Potters Bar’s MP calls meeting on Hertsmere school places

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 13 March 2019

Potters Bar's MP Oliver Dowden with Cllr Terry Douris in 2017. Picture credit: Mr Dowden's office.

Potters Bar's MP Oliver Dowden with Cllr Terry Douris in 2017. Picture credit: Mr Dowden's office.

Archant

Potters Bar’s MP Oliver Dowden has called a meeting with Hertfordshire County Council education officials after the number of pupils looking for a secondary school place in Hertsmere rose by three per cent in a year.

In Potters Bar this year, 89 per cent of pupils got one of their four preferred places, compared to 90 per cent across Hertsmere.

153 out of 254 Potters Bar pupils got their first choice of school.

Hertsmere pupils needing a secondary place in September rose to 1,333 this year.

Across Hertfordshire, Hertsmere has one of the lowest rates of allocating pupils within their first four choices, coming above only Watford and St Albans District.

To raise his concerns, Mr Dowden has agreed a meeting with Cllr Terry Douris, the county council member responsible for education.

Mr Dowden said: “Making sure all children have access to a good place is one of the main reasons I entered politics.

“I owe a debt of gratitude for the excellent state education I received, which gave me the very best start in life.

“Schools are already are under pressure and if we are going to build more homes for our children and grandchildren, we must have the right infrastructure, including crucially school capacity.

“I have constantly hammered this message home to the County Council and other local agencies, and will continue to do so.”

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Gallery Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Bank bosses to seek concessions in closure of Welwyn’s only branch

Handing over the petition to Barclays to keep the Welwyn branch open. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn pull another win out of the Hatt as impressive new year form continues

Dan Hatt got the only goal for WGC in the victory against Saffron Walden. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Pioneer Selection have county cup hopes dashed in semi-finals

Nathan Lock of Pioneer Selection gets his shot away under pressure from two Cheshunt defenders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists