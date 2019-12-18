Welwyn and Woolmer Green schools urge Herts County Council on road safety

The B197 near Oaklands Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo. Danny Loo Photography 2017

Hertfordshire County Council is being urged to introduce road safety measures at schools in between Welwyn and Woolmer Green.

Oaklands Primary School is near the B197. Picture: Danny Loo Oaklands Primary School is near the B197. Picture: Danny Loo

Over 100 people have signed the petition begun by Annette Yunus Pendrey to implement safety recommendations near Oaklands Primary School and St Michael's Primary School.

The stretch between Welwyn Garden City and Woolmer Green, which passes the schools, has varying speed limits from 70mph to 40mph.

And in 2017, 353 concerned parents and local residents raised concerns about safety on the B197 and an independent consultancy, AECOM, published a report in 2018 on what needed to be done.

They argued for introducing a 40mph speed limit throughout, and making it 30mph near the schools.

But it has still not be done despite a funding application.

This ePetition ends on February 29 and can be signed by going here democracy.hertfordshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=53&fbclid=IwAR0kX7lUB_TVQyebY4ls92Tma8KMKBsI1XGZv24GVfUBUZ1hdXO3VC-jWxE.