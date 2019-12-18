Advanced search

Welwyn and Woolmer Green schools urge Herts County Council on road safety

PUBLISHED: 09:39 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 18 December 2019

The B197 near Oaklands Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

The B197 near Oaklands Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Hertfordshire County Council is being urged to introduce road safety measures at schools in between Welwyn and Woolmer Green.

Oaklands Primary School is near the B197. Picture: Danny LooOaklands Primary School is near the B197. Picture: Danny Loo

Over 100 people have signed the petition begun by Annette Yunus Pendrey to implement safety recommendations near Oaklands Primary School and St Michael's Primary School.

The stretch between Welwyn Garden City and Woolmer Green, which passes the schools, has varying speed limits from 70mph to 40mph.

You may also want to watch:

And in 2017, 353 concerned parents and local residents raised concerns about safety on the B197 and an independent consultancy, AECOM, published a report in 2018 on what needed to be done.

They argued for introducing a 40mph speed limit throughout, and making it 30mph near the schools.

But it has still not be done despite a funding application.

This ePetition ends on February 29 and can be signed by going here democracy.hertfordshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=53&fbclid=IwAR0kX7lUB_TVQyebY4ls92Tma8KMKBsI1XGZv24GVfUBUZ1hdXO3VC-jWxE.

Topic Tags:

Most read stories

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

'Surplus' playing fields in Hatfield can now be sold off

The fields at the end of Filbert Close were kept because of a ‘perceived’ shortage of facilities at local schools. Picture: Google Streetview
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

‘Surplus’ playing fields in Hatfield can now be sold off

The fields at the end of Filbert Close were kept because of a ‘perceived’ shortage of facilities at local schools. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City man charged with Xbox burglarly

Hatfield's court is located at Hatfield Police Station. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Welwyn and Woolmer Green schools urge Herts County Council on road safety

The B197 near Oaklands Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Ayot’s Betty Badger holds two-year vigil against culling

The Government has killed 130,000 badgers in the past few years, 64,000 this autumn. Picture: Mary Barton.

Two-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic is delayed on the M25 following a two-vehicle crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists