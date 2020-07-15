Beloved Hatfield headteacher who brought two schools together retires

Yvonne Davis has retired from Oak View Primary and Nursery School in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Yvonne Davis Archant

After a Hatfield headteacher spent her later career joining two schools together, she is stepping down to retire.

In September, Oak View Primary and Nursery School will see Neil Richardson take over the reins from Yvonne Davis, a much beloved headteacher, who has been serving the school community since January 2008.

Ms Davis was instrumental in combining New Briars and Stream Woods JMI into the Woods Avenue-based school when they amalgamated into September 2007.

She told The Welwyn Hatfield Times: “We’ve worked extremely hard and its such as good school.

“We have lots of provision for parents and its great to have worked in a happy school.

“Our staff have been here for everyone since day one and work so well together.”

Ms Davis, who is originally from the Midlands, has been working in education since she was 21-years-old, moved down to the south in 2000 and has worked in Watford and Buckingham in schools and also as an Ofsted inspector. She said her replacement Mr Richardson “comes across really well” and hopes he enjoy working in this “lovely school.”

She added: “I just want to say thank you to parents who have been so kind over the years and staff for getting us where we are.

“The children keep me going every day, with their funny jokes and even when they misbehave a little they are still great. They are all something so special.

“To do this job you have to really love children.”

But she will not miss the paperwork and is really looking forward to embracing her charity work at the Samaritans and with young people.

She added that during the coronavirus pandemic it has been one of the toughest times in her 12-years at the school.

“I feel I arrived at a difficult time when the two schools amalgamated and I am leaving at a difficult time.

“But the children have been wonderful about social distance.

“Its just been so good to have the back where they should be, as long as its safe for adults and children.”

The 64-year-old has also marked key occasions over the years such as the anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush, which brought Caribbean and other immigrants – including her parents – into the country after World War II.