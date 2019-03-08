Advanced search

New special free school to be opened in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 13:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 20 March 2019

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City is among 37 to be funded by the Department for Education.

A new special education needs school will be opened in Welwyn Garden City.

The Department for Education has announced thousands of new school places will be created across the UK for pupils requiring additional educational support.

Every region in the country will benefit from a new school, with 37 special free schools and two alternative provision free schools to be funded, creating almost 3,500 school places.

With the plan still in its very early stages, the location of the new school in Welwyn Garden City is yet to be determined.

Hertfordshire Country Council cabinet member for education, libraries and localism Terry Douris said: “We are delighted to hear that children with special educational needs will be benefiting from this new free school planned for Welwyn Garden City.

“This will increase the preferences for parents while providing much-needed specialist support and education for pupils with complex needs such as autism, severe learning difficulties or mental health conditions.”

The planning application for the new school will be determined by Hertfordshire County Council, working in consultation with Welwyn Hatfield Council, to take these proposals forward and gain the necessary approvals.

