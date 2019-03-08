New Ridgeway Academy head sets aim on driving up results

Sarah Mitcherson will be taking charge of Ridgeway Academy in September. Picture: supplied Archant

Sarah Mitcherson, who will take over as headteacher at Ridgeway Academy in September, is targeting driving up exam results and providing a modern curriculum.

Mrs Mitcherson said: "I want to focus on developing skills for young people that will suit the 21st century and help with lifelong employment.

"Also to continue to strive to raise outcomes at GCSE level, in terms of GCSE maths and English combined, particularly at grade 5+ level, so that more young people have got the key to get through the door to the next stage of their education.

"This will be a focus of our development plan."

Mrs Mitcherson is currently the vice principal at Stockwood Academy in Luton, and has 10 years experience in school leadership roles.

Mrs Mitcherson said: "I'm looking forward to being headteacher in September and to work alongside the pupils and very talented staff to build on the progress that has been made so with Ridgeway academy.

"I'm keen to ensure that the curriculum here is challenging and builds on the excellent work that the primary schools are doing."

The Ridgeway Academy is currently in its first year, having opened last September, after Sir Frederic Osborn School closed.

Mrs Mitcherson added: "You can see a change in attitude and self-regulation in the pupils, there's a pride here - you can feel it.

"You can see it in the quality of the work the children are producing."

The incumbent head teacher is very keen for parents to see the school in action. She said: "I would encourage visitors to come in, if you've got children from Year 4 onwards, to come and see us on the open evening on Thursday September 19 between 6pm and 8:30pm.

In the meantime Mrs Mitcherson will be spending her summer split between preparing for the new role and surfing in Cornwall with her family, adding: "I'm very much a work hard play hard person.

"I want young people that equally have that kind of ethos.

"It's a really exciting time to join the school and continue to drive it forward."

For more information on open days visit: ridgeway.herts.sch.uk.