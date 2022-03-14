Students’ research leads to discovery of premium hemp fibre

Two Hatfield students from the University of Hertfordshire have recently conducted intensive research which led to the discovery of a new type of hemp fibre which is both premium quality and more sustainable than ever.

Business undergrad Francisco Ribeiro, 20, and electronic engineering student João Parreira, 19, are the founders of Planish London, an eco-friendly business based on their most recent and ground-breaking discovery.

The study began in 2021, when the two Portuguese students reached out to several manufacturers overseas, including India, and after several months of in-depth research came to find a more ecological hemp fibre, 100 per cent made of raw material.

The team came across an already existent fabric that they developed into what would soon become a trend due to its eco-friendly characteristics: a stronger and 100% natural fibre which makes it more long-lasting than cotton and can also be grown without the need for herbicides, pesticides and unnatural fertilizers. Most importantly, it requires significantly less water to grow in comparison to other fabrics in the market.

Fabric production is effectively one of the leading polluting industries globally, therefore the discovery of a more sustainable hemp fibre which is completely natural and ethically gown but also requires less exploitation of natural resources for its production will help to reduce the ecological footprint in the planet.

Francisco said: “It’s not just about offering environmentally friendly and socially responsible products; we aim to inform and inspire the global community to embrace a sustainable lifestyle.”

Planish London's new hemp fibre backpack. - Credit: Planish London

Following their discovery, the young entrepreneurs launched their online brand Planish London and are soon to unveil their first sustainable backpack made of natural hemp fabric, and have also developed a case for the iPhone 12.

More recently, the two students entered a competition where they applied to receive a fund by the university to further develop their business and were one of the two winners to receive a total of £600 which they invested in the production of more sustainable items, coming soon on their online store, Planish London - planishsustainable.com