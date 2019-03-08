New head of Potters Bar's Mount Grace School seeks further improvement after taking the reins

The new headteacher of a Potters Bar school is hoping to raise standards even further after it was rated 'good' by Ofsted earlier this year.

Nancy Simpson took over as head of Mount Grace School at the start of the month, having previously been deputy head there under the now retired Peter Baker.

As the mother of a two-year-old and a five-year-old, Nancy said she feels as if "headship found her" having joined the school 10 years ago as a psychology and science teacher, and working her way up by building strong relationships with students and parents.

It hasn't always been easy, with the Church Road school put into special measures in 2017 before its 'good' rating in February.

Mrs Simpson is introducing increased sanctions for the rare instances of disruptive behaviour in lessons such as a one-hour 'ready to learn' detention for uniform infringements.

Speaking to the WHT, she said: "I look forward to the year ahead with a sense of excitement and responsibility. It really is an honour and a privilege to be the custodian of a school with such a rich and important history, and to have a role in determining the life chances of our young people.

"Peter Baker leaves an amazing legacy after achieving significant improvement for the school in his time here. I am keen to respect the history, culture and identity of our school, while taking it forwards into a new chapter."

Building work on a £2.4 million sports facilities for young people at the school and for the local community is starting this year.

The school is also working towards joining the Danes Educational Trust group of schools which will facilitate the sharing of good practice with schools such as Chancellor's in Brooksman Park and St Clement Danes in Chorleywood.

Mrs Simpson added: "I truly believe in the power of education. All children have a right to experience a high quality education that enables them to become successful thriving adults, and if we expect great things of, and believe in our young people, they can achieve incredible things.

"I am fully dedicated to serve a mixed cohort from diverse social backgrounds. I want to help them reach their full potential whether they want to be a plumber or a doctor. I look forward to working with all my very dedicated teachers and support staff, and with parents and children to accomplish great things in the next few years at Mount Grace."