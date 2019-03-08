Advanced search

New head of Potters Bar's Mount Grace School seeks further improvement after taking the reins

PUBLISHED: 15:41 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 12 September 2019

New headteacher Nancy Simpson, who has taken over the reins at Potters Bars Mount Grace School. Picture: Hannah Sheppard

New headteacher Nancy Simpson, who has taken over the reins at Potters Bars Mount Grace School. Picture: Hannah Sheppard

Archant

The new headteacher of a Potters Bar school is hoping to raise standards even further after it was rated 'good' by Ofsted earlier this year.

Nancy Simpson took over as head of Mount Grace School at the start of the month, having previously been deputy head there under the now retired Peter Baker.

As the mother of a two-year-old and a five-year-old, Nancy said she feels as if "headship found her" having joined the school 10 years ago as a psychology and science teacher, and working her way up by building strong relationships with students and parents.

It hasn't always been easy, with the Church Road school put into special measures in 2017 before its 'good' rating in February.

Mrs Simpson is introducing increased sanctions for the rare instances of disruptive behaviour in lessons such as a one-hour 'ready to learn' detention for uniform infringements.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to the WHT, she said: "I look forward to the year ahead with a sense of excitement and responsibility. It really is an honour and a privilege to be the custodian of a school with such a rich and important history, and to have a role in determining the life chances of our young people.

"Peter Baker leaves an amazing legacy after achieving significant improvement for the school in his time here. I am keen to respect the history, culture and identity of our school, while taking it forwards into a new chapter."

Building work on a £2.4 million sports facilities for young people at the school and for the local community is starting this year.

The school is also working towards joining the Danes Educational Trust group of schools which will facilitate the sharing of good practice with schools such as Chancellor's in Brooksman Park and St Clement Danes in Chorleywood.

Mrs Simpson added: "I truly believe in the power of education. All children have a right to experience a high quality education that enables them to become successful thriving adults, and if we expect great things of, and believe in our young people, they can achieve incredible things.

"I am fully dedicated to serve a mixed cohort from diverse social backgrounds. I want to help them reach their full potential whether they want to be a plumber or a doctor. I look forward to working with all my very dedicated teachers and support staff, and with parents and children to accomplish great things in the next few years at Mount Grace."

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Updated Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Video Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Codicote mum 'overwhelmed' with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

It’s Act Two for Strictly’s Ballroom Boys Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

Ian Waite & Vincent Simone, The Ballroom Boys - Act Two can be seen at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. Picture: Image 1st London

New head of Potters Bar’s Mount Grace School seeks further improvement after taking the reins

New headteacher Nancy Simpson, who has taken over the reins at Potters Bars Mount Grace School. Picture: Hannah Sheppard

Application to “transform” sheltered housing in Hatfield under consultation

A view of the proposed new courtyard in the Minster Close application. Picture: WHBC

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Baxter’s second super knock condemns Knebworth Park to relegation

Ickleford's Matt Baxter was again the nemesis of Knebworth Park. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists