MP Grant Shapps answers questions from Oaklands College students

Gopika Madhu

Published: 5:10 PM May 3, 2022
Oaklands College was visited by local MP Grant Shapps in Welwyn Garden City for an engagement workshop on campus. 

Oaklands College was visited by local MP Grant Shapps in Welwyn Garden City for an engagement workshop on campus. - Credit: Office of The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP.

Welwyn MP Grant Shapps has visited Oaklands College to explain more about his role in the House of Commons. 

The MP was there for an Introduction to Your UK Parliament workshop where he took questions from students who wanted to know more about his views on various issues, and to find out what Members of Parliament actually do.  

The Q&A included questions about what inspired him to get into politics and issues that impacted students locally.

Mr Shapps then had toured Oaklands with Principal Andre Slade to talk about different aspects of the college, its development plans and record of producing national-level athletes. 

Mr Shapps said: “It was fantastic to see so many young people with such a burning interest in politics, and as I said during the visit, they should get involved at all levels – whether that be through campaigning, debating, or even standing for office themselves. 

Following Mr Shapps’ comments, Mr Slade added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Grant for taking the time to come to Oaklands and talk to our students about Parliament.” 

