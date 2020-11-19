Advanced search

Three year groups at one Potters Bar school currently being taught from home

PUBLISHED: 16:47 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 19 November 2020

Mount Grace School.

Mount Grace School.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Three year groups at Potters Bar based Mount Grace School are being taught from home due to several members of staff having to self-isolate.

Years 10, 12 and 13 are all being taught remotely today.

You may also want to watch:

The entire Year 10 cohort will remain at home and be taught remotely for today and tomorrow.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere but remain below average

The ear 12 and 13 cohort ‘will remain at home on Thursday, November 19 and be taught remotely’.

On November 16, Mount Grace School tweeted out: “Parents of Yr 13 please check your emails. Letters have been sent out in regards to a positive Covid-19 case today.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most read stories

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Crime back to ‘normal levels’ following drop in first lockdown

While crime is back to a 'normal level' overall there has been less crime this year due to the first lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three year groups at one Potters Bar school currently being taught from home

Mount Grace School.

Let’s Brighten Up Christmas: Send us your festive pictures

Please send us pictures of your festive decorations to help us Brighten Up Christmas. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Help shape the council’s post-coronavirus priorities by answering questionnaire

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council want people to help develop a shared vision for the future of Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

Zizzi’s confirmed to not be reopening in Welwyn Garden City after site listed for sale

The Zizzi's site in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Maps.