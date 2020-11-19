Three year groups at one Potters Bar school currently being taught from home

Mount Grace School. Danny Loo Photography 2017

Three year groups at Potters Bar based Mount Grace School are being taught from home due to several members of staff having to self-isolate.

Years 10, 12 and 13 are all being taught remotely today.

The entire Year 10 cohort will remain at home and be taught remotely for today and tomorrow.

The ear 12 and 13 cohort ‘will remain at home on Thursday, November 19 and be taught remotely’.

On November 16, Mount Grace School tweeted out: “Parents of Yr 13 please check your emails. Letters have been sent out in regards to a positive Covid-19 case today.”