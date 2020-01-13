Consultation on new sports hall for Potters Bar school

A consultation will be held at Mount Grace School next week. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A consultation on plans for a new sports hall and ancillary building at a Potters Bar school will take place this Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Perspective view of proposal. Picture: Supplied Perspective view of proposal. Picture: Supplied

The plans for Mount Grace School have been prepared with the help of Cadman Construction Ltd, following an allocation of funding to the Church Road school from the Department for Education.

You may also want to watch:

The proposed building will replace the existing girls' gymnasium building on the site and will contain a new purpose-built sports hall, changing room and studio space.

The public are invited to visit the school this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm to see the plans and learn more about the proposed development. The plans will be on display in the school's canteen and representatives from Cadman Construction will be available to answer questions.

If you can't attend and would like to provide feedback, email Stuart Cadman at stuartpa@cadmangroup.co.uk, quoting 'Mount Grace'.