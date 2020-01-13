Advanced search

Consultation on new sports hall for Potters Bar school

PUBLISHED: 13:31 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 13 January 2020

A consultation will be held at Mount Grace School next week. Picture: Danny Loo

A consultation will be held at Mount Grace School next week. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A consultation on plans for a new sports hall and ancillary building at a Potters Bar school will take place this Wednesday.

Perspective view of proposal. Picture: SuppliedPerspective view of proposal. Picture: Supplied

The plans for Mount Grace School have been prepared with the help of Cadman Construction Ltd, following an allocation of funding to the Church Road school from the Department for Education.

You may also want to watch:

The proposed building will replace the existing girls' gymnasium building on the site and will contain a new purpose-built sports hall, changing room and studio space.

The public are invited to visit the school this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm to see the plans and learn more about the proposed development. The plans will be on display in the school's canteen and representatives from Cadman Construction will be available to answer questions.

If you can't attend and would like to provide feedback, email Stuart Cadman at stuartpa@cadmangroup.co.uk, quoting 'Mount Grace'.

Topic Tags:

Most read stories

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Crash on A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City

Police attended a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

New on-the-spot 'duty of care' waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Crash on A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City

Police attended a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Consultation on new sports hall for Potters Bar school

A consultation will be held at Mount Grace School next week. Picture: Danny Loo

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

George the patron saint of Scholars after scoring the winner against Bishop’s Stortford

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Whipping up political dirty tricks in Welwyn Garden City

Steve Deaville as Tim, Divyesh Thakerar as Guy, and Godfrey Marriott as the Chief in Whipping It Up at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists