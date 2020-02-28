Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 28 February 2020
Danny Loo Photography 2018
After travelling to northern Italy for a Welwyn Garden City school ski trip, five participants have been told to self-isolate due to coronavirus.
Monk's Walk School said, on their Facebook page, that participants were advised by the NHS' 111 service to stay inside as a "precautionary measure".
You may also want to watch:
They added, yesterday, that: "Some, but not all of this number have been told they will receive an appointment for a swab test.
"The appointment could take up to three days to come through.
Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo
"There remains no confirmed cases of coronavirus and the advice for parents and carers remains the same."
On behalf of the school, a Herts County Council spokesperson said: "The school is open as usual and we are following all the latest advice and guidance from Public Health England."
Comments have been disabled on this article.