Advanced search

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 28 February 2020

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

After travelling to northern Italy for a Welwyn Garden City school ski trip, five participants have been told to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Monk's Walk School said, on their Facebook page, that participants were advised by the NHS' 111 service to stay inside as a "precautionary measure".

You may also want to watch:

They added, yesterday, that: "Some, but not all of this number have been told they will receive an appointment for a swab test.

"The appointment could take up to three days to come through.

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny LooMonk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

"There remains no confirmed cases of coronavirus and the advice for parents and carers remains the same."

On behalf of the school, a Herts County Council spokesperson said: "The school is open as usual and we are following all the latest advice and guidance from Public Health England."

Topic Tags:

Most read stories

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl's

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl’s

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Trespasser on track causing train delays on Hertford North line

Delays are expected due to tresspasser or trespassers on the track. Picture: Archant.

Welwyn Garden City pegged back in second-half of delayed Royston visit

David Allmand-Smith got Welwyn Garden City's first goal in the draw with Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Map reveals motorway crash locations in Herts from 2017 to 2019

The A1(M), M25 and M1 go through Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant.

The Masked Singer finalist Jason Manford comes to St Albans

Jason Manford will bring his Like Me tour to The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena
Drive 24