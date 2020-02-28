Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

After travelling to northern Italy for a Welwyn Garden City school ski trip, five participants have been told to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Monk's Walk School said, on their Facebook page, that participants were advised by the NHS' 111 service to stay inside as a "precautionary measure".

They added, yesterday, that: "Some, but not all of this number have been told they will receive an appointment for a swab test.

"The appointment could take up to three days to come through.

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

"There remains no confirmed cases of coronavirus and the advice for parents and carers remains the same."

On behalf of the school, a Herts County Council spokesperson said: "The school is open as usual and we are following all the latest advice and guidance from Public Health England."