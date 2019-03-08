'Mini Police' in Potters Bar question drivers caught speeding past their school

Pupils at Paul Pope Catholic Primary School in Potters Bar school recently completed the Mini Police programme, which is being rolled-out across Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts police Archant

Potters Bar pupils spoke to drivers caught speeding outside their school as part of the Mini Police scheme.

Pupils from Paul Pope Catholic Primary School have completed the eight-week course, which covered the law, how to be a responsible citizen and the consequences of crime and anti-social behaviour.

It was co-ordinated by Potters Bar Neighbourhood Sergeant Noel Buckley, who said: “The Year 5 pupils have been a real credit to their school by throwing themselves into the activities, including speed checks outside the school.

“It was really interesting to hear from drivers who said it was more impactive when the children spoke to them about their speed after being safely stopped by a police officer, than receiving a warning letter or speeding ticket from the police.

“The children also learnt about police equipment and vehicles and took part in drill training.

“The pupils have really enjoyed the sessions and feedback from the teachers and school governors has been really positive.”

Pupils marched into assembly to receive certificates for successfully completing the scheme.

Year 5 teacher Nicola Lines said: “Mini Police has been a wonderful opportunity for the children to engage with our local police force.

“They have taken part in a range of activities to explore the different aspects of policing.

“Not only has it been fun, but the children have gained confidence and developed a greater understanding of how to be a better citizen.”

The scheme is currently being taught at The Wroxham School in Potters Bar.

It is also being rolled out across the county with funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.