Join Welwyn Garden City 'Book Treasure Hunt' this summer

Gemma was joined by her son and nieces in hiding the books around parks. - Credit: Gemma Woodlock

Want your kids to find a fun way to enjoy reading books this summer? A Book Treasure Hunt around Welwyn Garden City is the way to go.

Gemma Woodlock, a local Usborne partner and team leader living in WGC is looking to encourage children to read more this summer through new and fun ways.

Along with a local team, Gemma will be hiding books throughout the local area for children to find.

“I will be hiding books in various parks in and around Welwyn Garden City throughout the summer holidays for the children to find, and clues will be given out on my social media page, Harrison & His Amazing Books and Look for a book – Welwyn & Hatfield Hertfordshire Facebook group.

“The child who finds the book, takes it home to read and then they can re-hide it too, so that makes It even more fun!”

Gemma is currently looking for people to sponsor the books for the hunt. Five books can be sponsored for £5, 30 books for £25, or you can choose the amount you give for just £1 per book.

She is also hoping to get more sponsors in before the summer holidays start so she can hide as many books as possible and will help promote local businesses or personal sponsor with book plates as well.

“I have done it a few times before with a few donations and my business funding. I really wanted to push reading as we have a summer slide which can mean if they don’t read, it can set them back up to three months and I feel it is so important to keep children reading over the summer holidays. It is also a fun way to get children out in the fresh air and get a bit of exercise in too.”

You can donate to Look for a book by messaging Gemma on Facebook or by visiting the JustGiving page on: https://tinyurl.com/yc2u52bk