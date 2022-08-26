Welwyn Garden City resident to compete on University Challenge

Former WGC student, to appear on University Challenge on BBC2 on Monday August 29. - Credit: University Champion BBC2

A former Welwyn Garden City student has been chosen to compete in BBC2 TV show University Challenge.

Harry Scully, a 21-year-old Durham University student who was born and raised in WGC, will be representing his university on the quiz show.

The physics and chemistry student, who previously attended Monk's Walk School, said: “I am really excited. It’s been a dream of mine forever so I am so glad that it is finally happening and I am excited for everyone to watch. "

After multiple rounds of applications, a written test, a mock university challenge between different people that got through to the next round, Durham University took everyone’s results and picked a team that Harry is now a part of.

Ricky Scully, Harry’s dad said: “Me and my wife are very proud. He’s always been very bright, even from an early age. We hope everyone gets behind his team to celebrate and support a Welwyn Garden City boy.

The episode of University Challenge will air on Monday August 29 at 8.30pm on BBC2.