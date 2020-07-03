Liquidated builders force Potters Bar school to appeal for funds

A Potters Bar school is appealing for funds after its builders went into liquidation.

Ladbrooke Primary School pupils, community and staff have battled over the last five years to raise enough money for a much-needed outdoor classroom so they have a space to do activities.

But due to the fall out of the coronavirus pandemic, its builders Stable (York) Limited cannot return the £41,461.25 deposit from the school, excluding VAT of around £8,000 which can be claimed back, or start work on a new classroom.

Ladbrooke headteacher Tracey Webster told the WHT: “It’s not the builders fault. It’s just such a horrible situation. COVID-19 is the real reason this has happened.

“We are just absolutely devastated as we have been working so hard fundraising to make these plans a reality.”

She added: “It’s been financial difficult for the school already. We have no income from lettings and clubs. How will we raise money again?”

Ms Webster – who has spent half of her 10 years as headteacher on this project – added that she was hopeful the school can come back from the blow.

“It has made me more determined. We’ll find a way to make this happen.”

Already, a fundraiser organised by the school community – under Mark and Rachel Holden and Sandra Wilkinson, and supported by the governors and the Friends of Ladbrooke (FOLS) – has raised over £1,300 to replace the money lost so the building work can be completed.

The fundraiser organisers explained: “COVID-19 has hit people hard and this is a shocking example of how it is going to affect the local community as well as the kids of the school.

“Now, we as friends of the school are going to try our best to raise as much of it as possible and really need your help.

“In March 2020 they paid the deposit for work to start in April/May 2020. After the lockdown began to be lifted they received the devastating news that the company had gone into liquidation and they had lost their deposit of just over £40,000.”

Another positive development has been the generous donation by Garfield Weston Foundation, who already pledged £10,000 for the project, to give another £10,000.

You can donate here https://uk.gofundme.com/f/ladbrooke.