Welwyn Garden City school children meet deaf role models

The National Deaf Children’s Society’s Roadshow team visit gave local families and young people the opportunity to meet deaf role models and learn about the services. - Credit: The National Deaf Children’s Society

A Welwyn Garden City school welcomed the roadshow team from The National Deaf Children’s Society for a special open day.

The visit to Knightsfield School gave local families and youngsters the opportunities to meet deaf role models and learn about the services, events and possibilities offered by the charity.

The roadshow, which was designed with the help of 100 deaf and hearing children and young people, is touring the UK to provide information, workshops and resources to deaf and hearing children and young people, their families, teachers and other professionals.

The workshops intend to help build the independence and confidence of deaf children and young people in communicating, while also informing hearing children of the best ways to communicate with their deaf peers.

The charity’s advice and guidance team were also at the school to talk to families about the customised support and information they can provide.

Steve Gardiner from the charity’s roadshow team, who is deaf himself, said: “The roadshow is touring the UK to help empower deaf children and young people and raise awareness of deafness among their friends, family and teachers. It’s amazing to see at first-hand the amazing impact it has on their lives.

“Deaf children can sometimes achieve less than their hearing classmates at school due to a lack of support. That’s why we also work with teachers to increase their understanding of deafness, so they can meet the needs of their deaf pupils.

“Above all, we want to remind every deaf child that they have incredible potential and should be aiming high. With the right support, there’s no limit to what they can achieve.”

The roadshow team also presented the newest technology and equipment accessible to deaf children, as well as gadgets such as flashing doorbells, vibrating alarm clocks and the latest app that can change how deaf children communicate.

For more information about the roadshow, along with guidance on how to book a visit, click here.