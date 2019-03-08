Welwyn Garden City school gets new dining room to fit pupil capacity

Holwell Primary School has a new dining room. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City primary school can now enjoy a spacious dining room, after it raised pupil capacity in 2014.

Parents, staff, county councillor Nigel Quinton and MP Grant Shapps voiced frustration in 2018 that the dining room, school hall and playground at Holwell Primary School were not expanded to fit all the new pupils.

But this has now changed with a grand opening this month celebrating the new dining room, which headteacher Joe McIntyre said could not have been done without those campaigners.

"The children now really enjoy their lunchtime experience and the dining room has become many children's favourite place to be," said Mr McIntyre.

County councillor Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, said: "This bright and modern new dining facility is at the heart of the school and will enhance school life for both pupils and staff. Many congratulations to all concerned."