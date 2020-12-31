News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Primary schools in Hertsmere to stay closed next week

Matt Powell

Published: 9:20 AM December 31, 2020   
Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson announced the areas in which primary school opening would be delayed. - Credit: Archant

Primary schools in Hertsmere are one of the 49 areas in England where primary schools will not be able to reopen until January 18.

Pupils will need to switch to remote learning for all but vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The other affected areas in Hertfordshire are Watford, Broxbourne and Three Rivers.

Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, announced yesterday that all other primary schools are set to reopen as planned from Monday, January 4, with secondary schools and colleges staggering the start of term up to Monday, January 18.

