Want to adopt? Head to Hatfield today!

An 'adopt a child event' will be held in Hatfield today (Oct 16).

Hertfordshire County Council is hoping more people come forward to provide a stable and loving home, and a lifelong family for a child.

Already this year 13 children have been placed in loving families, and there are currently 20 children waiting for adoptive placements in Hertfordshire, including sibling pairs.

This comes after last year's news that 44 Hertfordshire children were adopted.

Hertfordshire resident Tony and his wife Janet adopted their daughter when she was nine years old, which they say transformed their lives forever.

"Our daughter had been badly neglected in the past," Tony said.

"When she came to us, she was like a sponge, everything was new and exciting, and she soaked everything up.

"Initially, she had a few problems like sleepwalking, but she settled in well."

Fast-forward ten years and their daughter, who has speech and language difficulties, is now doing well at college.

He added: "It's amazing to know that we've given our daughter a home and a future ahead of her.

"It's great to be able to make a child feel loved and kept safe, and also have the attention they deserve.

"We think that the secret to a successful adoption is always being there for her."

He added: "I have to say that both my wife and I were so pleased with the process we went through when we adopted through Hertfordshire County Council. They were so supportive."

All children who need adoption will have had a tough start in life and the council are also looking for adoptive families for children who may have complex needs.

Cllr Teresa Heritage, Hertfordshire cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: "We already have many wonderful people who have adopted our children, but we need more".

The event, which takes place during National Adoption Week (October 14-20), will be at Beales Hotel in Comet Way, Hatfield from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.

To book a place, or for more information on adoption in Hertfordshire, ring 0800 917 0925 or visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/adoption.