The Ryde School uses music to overcome lockdown blues

Music has played a vital role in the recovery of children who suffered through mental illness due to isolation during the pandemic for two years.

The Ryde School, in Pleasant Rise, Hatfield, has encouraged the use of music to stimulate emotional responses, develop creative, social and vocational skills to heighten children’s confidence and self-esteem and facilitate positive changes in behaviour and wellbeing.

This culminated in a sponsored singathon at the end of summer term, which saw the whole school sing together for an hour to raise funds which will be used to support the school and to buy new musical instruments.

So far, the school has raised £1,200 with more donations expected both from parents and local businesses.

School music lead Dawn Wallace said: “The singathon went splendidly well. It was such a joy for all the children and staff. The children sang with all their hearts, were enthusiastic and very motivated. The whole school were assembled together - from Reception to Year 6 - and, in truth, we passed the hour finishing line. At the end, there were cheers, applause and laughter. We did it!

“This has been a great achievement and will enable us to provide additional learning resources and musical instruments for our children.”

Reception children received the first prize and each child was gifted with bath bombs donated by Hatfield's Marks & Spencer. Year 1 students received second prize and every child was given a cupcake donated by Hatfield's Cake Hut.

The school was also gifted with an Audi sports car model from Hatfield Audi.

Dawn added: "The Ryde School is thankful for parents and local businesses for their generous donations, which we believe will make a great impact on the children’s lives."