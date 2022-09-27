New head at school investing £13m into its future

Phase 1 of the construction project delivered the school expansion which was completed this September, and offers seven new science labs, tennis courts and additional car parking space. - Credit: Dane Educational Trust

A Hatfield secondary school has welcomed a new headteacher while celebrating an exciting new phase in its development.

Julie Jones joins Onslow St Audrey's School, having previously been assistant headteacher and latterly deputy headteacher at St Clement Danes School in Chorleywood where she held responsibility for a variety of roles since 2014.

Julie said: “I am delighted and honoured to join the Onslow St Audrey's School community. The school is such a warm and welcoming environment where every child is known.

“I am particularly pleased to be joining Onslow St Audrey’s at this exciting phase of its development as we work to deliver a first-class learning environment for the children of Hatfield.

“The developments the school is undergoing constitute a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the school to provide high-quality education and excellent pastoral care to the students of our community in keeping with our motto ‘Achieving Success Together’.”

Julie started off her career as a teacher of French and German and held posts in the teaching and leadership of Modern Languages at The Henry Box School and Chipping Norton School in Oxfordshire, Rickmansworth School and Dr Challoner’s High School for Girls between 2003 and 2014.

Danes Educational Trust and Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) have completed the sale of part of the existing site of Onslow St Audrey’s.

The funds from the current expansion project and land sale will raise more than £13 million for the school which will be re-invested into delivering new and improved buildings and facilities at Onslow St Audrey’s.

HCC funded Phase 1 of the construction project, a school expansion scheme which was completed this September, and offers seven new science labs, tennis courts and additional car parking space. The land sale proceeds will allow a further two phases of work.

Phase 2 has already received planning approval and includes an additional hard surface play area, a new sports hall with a fitness and dance studio and associated facilities as well as an all-weather (3G) pitch. Work will commence in this autumn, with completion scheduled for spring 2024.

The third phase will see the remaining land sale proceeds invested into improving school buildings. Danes Educational Trust said they will be communicating with architects to make sure that an adaptable learning environment is delivered to provide the very best educational opportunities to the Onslow St Audrey’s School community now and in the future.