Hatfield residents set to go face-to-face with the fuzz

PUBLISHED: 06:57 11 February 2020

Police will be answering your questions at Tesco in Hatfield tomorrow morning. Picture: Archant

Police will be answering your questions at Tesco in Hatfield tomorrow morning. Picture: Archant

A police drop-in surgery will be coming to the Tesco in Hatfield tomorrow morning - and residents are encouraged to come armed with questions and concerns.

The Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team are hosting the stall from 11am to 1pm, and will be on hand to offer crime prevention advice.

Residents will also be able to sign up to Neighbourhood Watch, an email bulletin reporting on relevant local crime and community news.

PCSO Deborah Rogers said: "It's important that residents get the chance to speak to us face-to-face, so if you're in the area please drop by.

"We're here to help keep you safe so we want to know your views. If you don't get the chance tomorrow, we've got lots of other stalls coming up - and don't worry if you don't live in the areas of Hatfield that our team covers, we'll still listen to your concerns and alert our colleagues if you need more help."

The stall will be a weekly fixture in Hatfield's Safer Neighbourhood diary - and the following locations are already outlined for upcoming Wednesday's:

- Tesco: February 12, March 4, March 25, April 15, May 6, May 27, June 17

- The Galleria: February 26, March 18, April 8, April 29, May 20, June 10.

- Asda: February 19, March 11, April 1, April 22, May 13, June 24.

